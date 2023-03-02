Afghan nationals 'want to help crime victims in Cape Flats'
Asylum seekers win case against home affairs
02 March 2023 - 09:17
A lawyer for 22 Afghan nationals seeking asylum in South Africa says the group wanted to bring their medical skills to the Cape Flats where crime is rampant...
Afghan nationals 'want to help crime victims in Cape Flats'
Asylum seekers win case against home affairs
A lawyer for 22 Afghan nationals seeking asylum in South Africa says the group wanted to bring their medical skills to the Cape Flats where crime is rampant...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos