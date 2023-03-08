Five Eastern Cape family members killed as they sleep
In another multiple murder to rock the Eastern Cape, the family members, four women and a boy, were found shot dead in their Luphondo village home
08 March 2023 - 14:59 By Ziyanda Zweni
An eight-year-old girl from Lusikisiki woke to find five of her family members murdered, forcing her to run frantically from door-to-door with a one-year-old baby on her back as she sought help from neighbours. ..
Five Eastern Cape family members killed as they sleep
In another multiple murder to rock the Eastern Cape, the family members, four women and a boy, were found shot dead in their Luphondo village home
An eight-year-old girl from Lusikisiki woke to find five of her family members murdered, forcing her to run frantically from door-to-door with a one-year-old baby on her back as she sought help from neighbours. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos