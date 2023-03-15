News

Teacher smeared primary school pupil’s lips with Vaseline, said he wanted to kiss her

The Education Labour Relations Council has found the teacher guilty of misconduct and sexual harassment

15 March 2023 - 21:00
Prega Govender Journalist

A teacher has been found guilty of misconduct after he smeared Vaseline on a young schoolgirl’s lips and then told her he wanted to kiss her...

