Diversify to give us what we need, Gauteng tells dismayed township entrepreneurs
The province wants to procure more from townships, but their businesses don’t align with provincial government needs
22 March 2023 - 21:04
Township businesses are unable to benefit from the Gauteng government’s procurement policy due to a mismatch between the services they provide and those needed by the state. ..
Diversify to give us what we need, Gauteng tells dismayed township entrepreneurs
The province wants to procure more from townships, but their businesses don’t align with provincial government needs
Township businesses are unable to benefit from the Gauteng government’s procurement policy due to a mismatch between the services they provide and those needed by the state. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos