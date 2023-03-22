Tackle gaps to improve TB care, warn experts ahead of World TB Day
In South Africa 54,000 people died of TB in 2021, while 172,000 people were diagnosed with the disease
22 March 2023 - 20:58
As SA gears up for World TB Day on Friday to raise awareness about the nation’s leading cause of death, tuberculosis, a new report has warned that efforts to end the killer epidemic may be impeded if implementing policies and governance of TB programmes is not improved. ..
