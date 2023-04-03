Sebokeng Hospital performs its first brain surgery in more than 40 years
Milestone comes after recent establishment of neurosurgery unit
03 April 2023 - 15:49
Sebokeng Hospital this past week performed its first brain surgeries in 40 years on two patients suffering from subdural haemotoma (bleeding into the brain)...
Sebokeng Hospital performs its first brain surgery in more than 40 years
Milestone comes after recent establishment of neurosurgery unit
Sebokeng Hospital this past week performed its first brain surgeries in 40 years on two patients suffering from subdural haemotoma (bleeding into the brain)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos