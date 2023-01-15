Opinion

Cut benefits of leaders who don’t deliver

ANC leaders would be less ideological about insisting the state should deliver all public services if they experienced these terrible ‘services’ themselves

15 January 2023 - 00:01

Compelling every elected representative, senior government official and SOE leader to use public services such as hospitals, transport and state schools may be one of the few ways to ensure they improve their quality. ..

