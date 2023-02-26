Fewer hairdos, manicures, less sushi, red meat: cash-strapped South Africans cut back
PwC Africa forecasts greatest decrease in fashion, health and beauty spending
26 February 2023 - 19:25
Durban businesswoman Bibi Ismail recycles her clothes, ditched her garden service, downgraded her car, stopped regular trips to the hairdresser and no longer indulges in weekly sushi treats...
Fewer hairdos, manicures, less sushi, red meat: cash-strapped South Africans cut back
PwC Africa forecasts greatest decrease in fashion, health and beauty spending
Durban businesswoman Bibi Ismail recycles her clothes, ditched her garden service, downgraded her car, stopped regular trips to the hairdresser and no longer indulges in weekly sushi treats...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos