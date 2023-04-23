Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The public’s inflation threshold is now amber. How long before it turns red?

In the precarious economic situation South Africa finds itself in, what is the possibility of cost-of-living riots?

23 April 2023 - 19:46

Twenty-nine years into South Africa’s democracy, I should be writing a column celebrating nearly three decades of progress. Here I am, instead, wondering why our people have not gone out to the streets, angry and desperate, because their lives are getting harder (record unemployment, inequality and poverty stalk the land) while their leaders’ corruption and lack of empathy get worse...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Gordin’s murder is a reminder that the outrageous has become ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Unconscionable leaders carry on regardless, ‘secure in their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Forget about the poor, Malema aims to position himself and the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Harambee is a testament to what excellence and honesty can ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Hats off to those two die-hards who’ve stuck it out in Pretoria Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | RISE Mzansi has decent odds but should tackle three major ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | ChatGPT makes teachers and lecturers nervous, but it’s the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | SA football needs more than lip service to proper safety nets for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail