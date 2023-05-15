Rape-accused teacher who impregnated grade 11 pupil kicked out of his job
The high school teacher was found to have sexually assaulted a girl and had a sexual relationship with two others
15 May 2023 - 20:15
A teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a matric pupil and fathered a child with a grade 11 pupil has been kicked out of the profession...
