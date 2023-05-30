News

Crime stats ‘paint bloody picture of the violence tearing away at SA’s social fabric’

Police minister reveals 6,289 people were murdered between January and March, up from 206 in the same period last year

30 May 2023 - 17:49

The fourth-quarter crime statistics paint a “bloody picture of violence tearing away at our social fabric”, say crime experts and political heads. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Young entrepreneur creates business opportunity amid Tshwane water crisis News
  2. Fort Hare loses bid to ‘flog a dead horse’ News
  3. SA amputee 'crossing fingers' he will make 'Britain's Got Talent' finals after ... News
  4. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  5. ‘Heroes to zeros’: nurses join ranks of unemployed despite dire shortage of ... News

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death