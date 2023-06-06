Putin matter will be well-handled, Ramaphosa assures SA

Ramaphosa said he was aware the country is anxious to know how South Africa is going to manage the situation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a report from the interministerial committee (IMC) looking at government’s options regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the 15th Brics Summit in August.
“Let’s wait for the normal course of things instead of spreading rumours and untruths. What I can guarantee is that this matter will be well-handled, and I will make the announcement,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
The president was addressing the media after bilateral talks with Portuguese counterpart President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, who is on a state visit to South Africa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa was asked about government’s position on hosting Putin in the country after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted at a rethink of government's invitation to Putin to attend in person the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in August.
He said in an interview with the Sunday Times Putin “should not feel belittled” if the invitation is withdrawn.
“Russia must not feel belittled if it so happens their president does not come because South Africa is a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is what it is. They can still participate in the Brics forum and that’s what’s important, so it shouldn’t change anything,” said Mbalula.
He also said South Africa will not undermine its ratification of the ICC's Rome Statute by welcoming Putin and not complying with the court's arrest warrant.
This, he said, was probably going to be the first time in the history of the five-nation bloc that one of its member states didn’t participate at a summit in person.
LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin
Ramaphosa said he was aware the country is anxious to know how South Africa is going to manage the situation.
He confirmed the committee, led by deputy president Paul Mashatile, met for the first time on Monday to discuss what options the government has in light of the ICC's warrant of arrest against Putin.
To avoid another embarrassment similar to what happened with then Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir in 2015, the government needs to consider whether it will host the summit virtually or move it to another country. In 2015 the government failed to comply with an ICC court order to arrest Al-Bashir.
Because South Africa is a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, it is obliged to arrest Putin when he lands on African soil.
Asked about the DA's court action on the Putin matter, Ramaphosa said: "In the end matters of conducting foreign policy and matters of inviting whoever, like we invited President De Sousa, is the function of the executive."
On whether the government is going to withdraw Putin’s invitation to the summit, Ramaphosa said: “It’s not the function of other people outside of the executive. It is the government, the president who invites other heads states. That function is not devolved of any other person.
“The IMC met yesterday, and they are finalising their minutes and report. The report will be presented to me first and thereafter it will go to cabinet tomorrow or another day.”
Asked about Mbalula's comments, Ramaphosa said the government was weighing different options.
“Being the host, obviously we have to discuss this and come up with a clear position. Much of what you hear is just talk. In the end you will hear from me. I will be the one who will say this is going to happen.”
