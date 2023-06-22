Unisa council ‘not properly constituted’, suspended registrar says in court papers
Prof Steward Mothata has urged minister of higher education Blade Nzimande to appoint an administrator for Unisa
22 June 2023 - 22:07
The suspended registrar of the University of South Africa (Unisa), Prof Steward Mothata, has asked the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria to declare that the council is no longer “properly constituted” after the resignation of several members. ..
Unisa council ‘not properly constituted’, suspended registrar says in court papers
Prof Steward Mothata has urged minister of higher education Blade Nzimande to appoint an administrator for Unisa
The suspended registrar of the University of South Africa (Unisa), Prof Steward Mothata, has asked the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria to declare that the council is no longer “properly constituted” after the resignation of several members. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos