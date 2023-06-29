News

DG’s personal fingerprint-access lift causes uproar at department of justice

According to staff in the building, the lift only opens with DG’s fingerprints and goes straight from the basement to his office

29 June 2023 - 22:19

The director-general of justice and constitutional development, Doctor Mashabane, has been accused by his staff of hijacking a lift in his office building for his own exclusive use, only accessible through his fingerprints...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lamola puts trust in French training to beat hackers after department loses ... South Africa
  2. Unisa council hits back at report, says administrator is ‘not warranted’ News
  3. The difference between the Scorpions & Hawks is only a name — Gayton McKenzie Politics

Most read

  1. Teacher has last laugh after SGB chair Andile Lili excluded her from permanent ... News
  2. Violent, twisted funnel of wind rips through Inanda in 10 minutes News
  3. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  4. Covid is not behind us, warn scientific experts as Prof Salim Abdool Karim ... News
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station