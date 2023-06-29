DG’s personal fingerprint-access lift causes uproar at department of justice
According to staff in the building, the lift only opens with DG’s fingerprints and goes straight from the basement to his office
29 June 2023 - 22:19
The director-general of justice and constitutional development, Doctor Mashabane, has been accused by his staff of hijacking a lift in his office building for his own exclusive use, only accessible through his fingerprints...
DG’s personal fingerprint-access lift causes uproar at department of justice
According to staff in the building, the lift only opens with DG’s fingerprints and goes straight from the basement to his office
The director-general of justice and constitutional development, Doctor Mashabane, has been accused by his staff of hijacking a lift in his office building for his own exclusive use, only accessible through his fingerprints...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos