Sport

Robbie Hunter picks Louis Meintjes for another strong Tour de France

Retired cyclist bemoans the lack of grassroots system in SA and lack of resources, making it difficult to reach the top

29 June 2023 - 22:18 By GRANT SHUB

Robbie Hunter, who became the first South African to win a stage at the Tour de France in 2007, says the race launched in 1903 remains the pinnacle of the sport and he would like to see more South African riders excelling at its summit...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Refreshed Pogacar ready for another tilt at Tour de France after injury Sport
  2. Verstappen claps back at Hamilton over Red Bull domination comments Motorsport
  3. Perez reports in sick ahead of Austrian GP Motorsport

Most read

  1. Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future? Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Munich, Monaco what’s in a name or 800km? Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Guscott drops in to break Bok hearts Sport
  4. Talk of Munster’s ‘dirty tactics’ just Dobson stirring the pot: Alan Quinlan Sport
  5. In applying the laws, Peyper was left with little choice Sport

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station