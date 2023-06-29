Robbie Hunter picks Louis Meintjes for another strong Tour de France
Retired cyclist bemoans the lack of grassroots system in SA and lack of resources, making it difficult to reach the top
29 June 2023 - 22:18 By GRANT SHUB
Robbie Hunter, who became the first South African to win a stage at the Tour de France in 2007, says the race launched in 1903 remains the pinnacle of the sport and he would like to see more South African riders excelling at its summit...
