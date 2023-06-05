Zuma’s arms deal corruption case is still being argued in court.
The debate continues on social media:
The difference between the Scorpions & Hawks is only a name — Gayton McKenzie
A call by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for the return of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), the investigative unit that was better known as the Scorpions, has triggered a debate on social media.
Mbalula told the Sunday Times South Africa made a major mistake in 2009 when it disbanded the unit and that it should be resurrected.
While some agreed with Mbalula, one person who is not sold on the idea of the unit returning to replace the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, who argues there is not much difference between the two.
“The difference between the Scorpions and Hawks is only a name, appoint the right people at the Hawks and they would even be better than the Scorpions. Let’s not play mind games, get the best people and see miracles,” McKenzie said.
JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ return
There are technical management differences between the Hawks and Scorpions, however.
IS THERE ANY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO UNITS?
The Hawks were established as an independent unit within the South African Police Service (SAPS) to probe serious organised, serious commercial and corruption crimes. The Scorpions investigated similar cases but were supervised by the department of justice.
HIGH-PROFILE CASES
The unit was known for probing high-profile politicians such as former president Jacob Zuma and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi. The unit was able to gather evidence against Selebi who was found guilty of corruption in 2010 and sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Zuma was investigated on allegations of ANC corruption involving the strategic defence procurement package known as the “arms deal”.
According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime report, the package was the largest arms acquisition deal in South African history but the procurement process was plagued with irregularities.
“Costs spiralled by billions of rand, millions of which were misappropriated,” the report read.
Zuma’s arms deal corruption case is still being argued in court.
Zuma’s co-accused Schabir Shaik, who served as a financial adviser to the then deputy president, was sentenced in 2005 to 15 years for corruption. Shaik was accused of facilitating payment of a bribe by the arms company Thint (Thales) to Zuma before he became president.
The fall of the Scorpions came after Zuma was elected president of the ANC and the unit was dissolved by then safety and security minister Charles Nqakula.
The Scorpions were established in 1999 by former president Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki, during the heated election for ANC president in 2008, was accused of using the unit to act against his opponents.
This was despite the Scorpions’ investigation into the arms deal dating back to the early 2000s, before Zuma or Mbeki became president.
