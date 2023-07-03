‘Progress made’ on Boksburg explosion class suit as family details struggle to cope
Two retirees say the ‘demon fire’ that claimed their children, the breadwinners of the household, changed their lives forever
03 July 2023 - 21:21
Six months since the deadly Christmas Eve Boksburg gas tanker explosion left a community traumatised and in mourning, one family has opened up on their struggle to cope emotionally and financially after they lost three members in the accident...
‘Progress made’ on Boksburg explosion class suit as family details struggle to cope
Two retirees say the ‘demon fire’ that claimed their children, the breadwinners of the household, changed their lives forever
Six months since the deadly Christmas Eve Boksburg gas tanker explosion left a community traumatised and in mourning, one family has opened up on their struggle to cope emotionally and financially after they lost three members in the accident...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos