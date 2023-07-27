Missing SANDF soldier was ‘looking forward to deployment’ when he disappeared
Isak Thompson, the ‘trainee’ with three decades in the army, is from Oudtshoorn, where he was reportedly spotted walking with his firearm
27 July 2023 - 20:57
When Isak Thompson’s family dropped him off at an infantry school in Oudtshoorn on Sunday, July 16, he was “excited and optimistic” about being deployed soon. But three days later, he had disappeared. ..
