IN PICS | Never sensei never: 12-year-old karate buff becomes an instructor

Ntando Khumalo is only a step away from getting his black belt

16 August 2023 - 21:42 By SANDILE NDLOVU

Meet Ntando Khumalo, probably the world's youngest karate instructor. He heads a dojo operating from his neighbour's home at Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where he trains karatekas four years old and older, including people with disabilities. ..

