IN PICS | Never sensei never: 12-year-old karate buff becomes an instructor
Ntando Khumalo is only a step away from getting his black belt
16 August 2023 - 21:42
Meet Ntando Khumalo, probably the world's youngest karate instructor. He heads a dojo operating from his neighbour's home at Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where he trains karatekas four years old and older, including people with disabilities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.