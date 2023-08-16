News

Nurse to be evicted after refusing to vacate three-bedroom duplex for over nine years

Sheriff to oust nurse refusing to leave ‘temporary accommodation’ she pays R900 a month for, despite receiving R1,300 housing allowance

16 August 2023 - 21:42
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has been authorised to evict a nurse from a three-bedroom duplex within the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital residential village, where she has been living for more than nine years, paying only R900 a month. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Class action by Stellenbosch University Law Clinic set to go ahead South Africa
  2. We’re not going anywhere, says KZN resident who illegally invaded stalled ... News
  3. KZN residents who took over housing after waiting a decade, told to vacate South Africa
  4. Shack dwellers evicted from Thembisa informal football pitch South Africa
  5. Joburg city finance employees evicted from office after 'rent not paid' South Africa

Latest

  1. Eskom 'punishing' heavily indebted Lichtenburg by 'delaying repairs' News
  2. IN PICS | Never sensei never: 12-year-old karate buff becomes an instructor News
  3. Nurse to be evicted after refusing to vacate three-bedroom duplex for over nine ... News
  4. DA insists court declares government breached the constitution by failing to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”