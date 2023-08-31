LISTEN | Filth, faeces and mystery landlords: life in a hijacked building in Joburg’s CBD
With a rent of R650, there is no security and the landlord’s name is even unknown
31 August 2023 - 21:39
When Persuade Chimuke woke up to news of a fire in a hijacked building in the inner city on Thursday morning he thought about what would happen if such a thing happened in the building he lives in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.