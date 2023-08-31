31 August 2023 - 08:49
Mother's agonising search for daughter at building gutted by fire in Joburg CBD
Treasurelee Shuping is looking for her 24-year-old daughter Matshidiso Zanele who was living in the Johannesburg building gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday.
“I’m looking for her, she stayed in the building for over a year now. As soon as I heard the building was on fire I knew I had to run here.
“Now I’m kept in suspense because I don’t know what’s happening, I don’t get any direction. People are being evacuated and the death toll is rising.
LIVE UPDATES | Multiple fatalities as fire guts building in Joburg CBD
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
“A situation like this could’ve been avoid ,” says Joburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubela
'I'm told my brother jumped out of the building:' Search for dad of 5 after fire
A father of five who moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg to find work is among those who lived in the city centre building that caught alight in the early hours of Thursday.
Sihle Kenneth Dube, who is in his early 40s, jumped out of the burning building, his sister Ethel Jack was told. It is unclear what happened to him after that.
National disaster management ready to assist Joburg after deadly fire, says Presidency minister
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the national government is ready to assist the City of Johannesburg after a deadly fire that claimed the lives of 73 people on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet sent condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the fire in a building in the Johannesburg city centre.
Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services onsite and ready to examine the bodies of the people who perished in a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD.
NOTE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL graphic content
Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts
The Bedfordview Community Policing Forum (CPF) has appealed for food and water donations after a fire broke out in a building in the Johannesburg city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
UPDATE: 73 people have died, with the number expected to increase.
‘We are dying’: Shock as Joburg CBD building blaze claims 63 lives
The last words some survivors heard as they rushed to evacuate a blazing building in the Joburg CBD in the early hours of Thursday were “we are dying”.
Sixty-three people have so far been confirmed dead and more than 40 were injured after Osindiso building caught fire at around 1.30am.
WATCH | Multiple fatalities, including young child, as fire guts building in Joburg CBD
A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
The death toll has risen to 73 and is likely to increase as firefighters make their way through the building in a search and rescue mission.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.
