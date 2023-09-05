When we speak, the world listens, says Ramaphosa
The president praises SA’s highly regarded international standing after Brics summit
05 September 2023 - 21:44
In hosting a successful 15th Brics Summit, South Africa demonstrated that the country is highly regarded as one of the leading voices in the global south. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.