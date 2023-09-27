News

We don’t see your programmes in our schools, pupils tell Gauteng departments

Pupils say school safety should involve them as they are the key stakeholders

27 September 2023 - 21:26 By Penwell Dlamini

Pupils in Gauteng have complained to the provincial legislature that the programmes initiated by social development, education and community safety departments are not being implemented in their schools. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Help is at hand for schools struggling with crime and mental health risks South Africa
  2. Two men who attempted to rob pupils allegedly attacked and killed on school ... South Africa
  3. ‘I can’t be blamed for having a vision’: Lesufi dismisses critics of R8bn crime ... News

Latest

  1. Zulu royal family should unite for the sake of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, ... News
  2. Frustration at slow pace of Charlotte Maxeke repairs News
  3. Living conditions are inhumane, say families displaced by floods News
  4. Collaborative initiative gives former prisoners a new lease on life News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives