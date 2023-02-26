‘I can’t be blamed for having a vision’: Lesufi dismisses critics of R8bn crime plan
Gauteng premier’s plan to use drones, choppers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to fight crime has been slammed for being short on details
26 February 2023 - 00:02
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is happy to talk at length about his grand plan to use technology to fight crime in the province, but getting a breakdown on the costs involved proved an impossible task this week...
