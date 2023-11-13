News

Miner ‘bent on vengeance’ after HR dispute with victim, says shop steward

The killing, which was filmed and shared on social media, showed the alleged perpetrator seemingly impervious to the heinous nature of the crime

13 November 2023 - 21:06

Boinehelo Lefefa, who allegedly fatally stabbed his colleague Alcino Macovo and disembowelled him before posing for selfies, was angry about the outcome of a complaint he laid against the victim with a human resources manager (HR)...

