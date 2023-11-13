He was arrested, placed under police guard in hospital and is expected to appear in court soon.
“We can confirm that one of our students, charged with attempted murder in a gender-based violence incident, has been suspended from campus and all residences associated with [UWC],” the university said on Monday.
“The deputy vice-chancellor: student development and support, Prof Matete Madiba, presided over the tribunal and she suspended the student after hearing and viewing evidence. The proctor argued that the perpetrator was a danger to fellow students and must be removed from all UWC-associated spaces with immediate effect.
“The university condemns the action and there cannot be any justification for such cruelty. We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim, who is fighting for her life in hospital. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
UWC said over the past seven months it had come together with CPUT, Northlink College, the neighbourhood watch, the community policing forum in Belhar and SAPS. The parties committed to working together to address the safety and security of students.
“CPUT is our neighbour and students have always interacted and related to each other politically, culturally and socially for so many years. It is therefore important that this relationship assists in many practical ways to address the scourge of gender-based violence and other societal ills.”
TimesLIVE
UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student
Image: 123RF/bee32
A student facing an attempted murder charge for a gender-based violence incident in which a young woman was allegedly stabbed has been suspended from campus and all residences at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
The suspension of the 30-year-old male student was confirmed at an urgent vice-rector's tribunal called on Monday by the office of the proctor.
Video footage captured part of the incident on Saturday at a privately owned student residence in Belhar, Cape Town.
The victim, aged 26, is known to her alleged attacker and is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).
One clip depicted the woman lying on the ground after being stabbed. A second showed the alleged perpetrator being attacked by students.
Image: Screengrab
He was arrested, placed under police guard in hospital and is expected to appear in court soon.
“We can confirm that one of our students, charged with attempted murder in a gender-based violence incident, has been suspended from campus and all residences associated with [UWC],” the university said on Monday.
“The deputy vice-chancellor: student development and support, Prof Matete Madiba, presided over the tribunal and she suspended the student after hearing and viewing evidence. The proctor argued that the perpetrator was a danger to fellow students and must be removed from all UWC-associated spaces with immediate effect.
“The university condemns the action and there cannot be any justification for such cruelty. We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim, who is fighting for her life in hospital. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
UWC said over the past seven months it had come together with CPUT, Northlink College, the neighbourhood watch, the community policing forum in Belhar and SAPS. The parties committed to working together to address the safety and security of students.
“CPUT is our neighbour and students have always interacted and related to each other politically, culturally and socially for so many years. It is therefore important that this relationship assists in many practical ways to address the scourge of gender-based violence and other societal ills.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Man 'stabs colleague to death' on West Rand, poses for selfies with body
JONATHAN JANSEN | Witness the rise and fall of two universities in real time
Life for man who fatally stabbed pregnant girlfriend multiple times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos