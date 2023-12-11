New child-friendly TB prophylaxis, a ‘game changer’ for prevention
A new formulation, designed for children by an Indian drug manufacturer, has been approved for use in short-term TB prevention
11 December 2023 - 21:22
Children at high risk of contracting tuberculosis, and in need of preventive therapy, could soon be spared the difficulties associated with taking TB drugs meant for adults — thanks to the development of a more palatable and child-friendly regimen that could be a game changer in TB prevention. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.