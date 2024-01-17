Police minister’s ‘confidant’ embroiled in Hawks human trafficking for sex probe
Evangelical preacher and businessman Panganathan ‘Timmy’ Marimuthu on detectives’ radar after the rescue of five women from a Durban North mansion
17 January 2024 - 04:55
Controversial businessman Panganathan “Timmy” Marimuthu, a former drug dealer previously recruited and paid by crime intelligence — allegedly to influence police minister Bheki Cele — is a person of interest in a Hawks trafficking-for-sex investigation...
