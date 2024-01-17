Spiritual body loses bid to evict and expel monk for ‘sins’
One of KZN’s top matriculants, who turned his back on medicine to devote his life to the Divine Life Society, has taken the organisation to court
17 January 2024 - 22:02
A monk who dedicated his life to a Hindu spiritual organisation, living in an ashram and giving up his worldly goods more than 21 years ago, has won a court battle preventing his expulsion and eviction...
