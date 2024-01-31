News

Inadequate disability grants for SA children thrust families into poverty

Stellenbosch University PhD graduate’s study has found families without an income that care for a disabled child, can barely survive on the state grant

31 January 2024 - 21:45

Government’s grant of R2,090 for the country’s disabled children is not enough to meet their needs or provide social protection to their families. ..

