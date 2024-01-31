Inadequate disability grants for SA children thrust families into poverty
Stellenbosch University PhD graduate’s study has found families without an income that care for a disabled child, can barely survive on the state grant
31 January 2024 - 21:45
Government’s grant of R2,090 for the country’s disabled children is not enough to meet their needs or provide social protection to their families. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.