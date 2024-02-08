News

Here’s why childhood spent in a rural area is good for your health

Research examines how environmental exposure influences inflammatory response in children

08 February 2024 - 22:37

Children raised in rural environments, spending time outdoors in the sun and being exposed to farm animals grow up to have better-regulated immune systems and fewer allergies than their city counterparts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘I don’t know what is to become of my future’: prospective first-year student News
  2. SA’s cancer treatment obstacles are causing ‘needless deaths’ News
  3. Inadequate disability grants for SA children thrust families into poverty News
  4. ‘We will show compassion and care to newcomers,’ says Maties after abuse ... News
  5. ‘This encounter is truly heartwarming and a beautiful moment’: 911 emergency ... News
  6. SA researchers who discovered Omicron variant to partner with UK lab to uncover ... News
  7. ‘My new heart has become a beacon of hope, free from the limitations of heart ... News

Most read

  1. OCJ investigates after ‘fraudulent’ document used to evict mom from upmarket ... News
  2. Load-shedding will be over by 2025, predicts top energy expert News
  3. Joburg builder publicly called out for unfinished work News
  4. ‘I tried to wake her up’: pupil describes horrific scene at Free State bus ... News
  5. Presidency sees signs of ICJ backlash, prepares to reflect on past five years ... News

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Politicians have their say on Ramaphosa pre-Sona 2024 #stateofthenationaddress