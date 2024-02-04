‘I don’t know what is to become of my future’: prospective first-year student
Desperate applicants swamp universities: Wits received more than 145,000 applications but only had 6,355 spaces
04 February 2024 - 00:00
Every day, since her matric results came out on January 19, Mache du Toit uses her smartphone for one priority — checking if she has been accepted by any higher education institutions to study further. ..
