News

Judge Nana Makhubele denies impropriety as chair of Prasa

Suspended judge tells judicial conduct tribunal she did not act unilaterally when making controversial settlement decisions

26 February 2024 - 15:11
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The judicial court tribunal hearing the matter against suspended judge Nana Makhubele is set to continue on March 11..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DA loses case on constitutionality of ANC deployment committee News
  2. Legal NGOs raise red flags on Zondo's move to bring in retired judges at ... News
  3. No suspension for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Makhubele faces heat as her cross-examination begins South Africa
  5. Judge Unterhalter called ‘arrogant’, ‘subtly racist’ News

Most read

  1. ‘I buy food in bulk to save, I don’t qualify for funding’: Unfunded university ... News
  2. NPA has 76 witnesses lined up in ‘make or break’ state capture case News
  3. Nearly 180 special needs pupils in Eastern Cape forced to stay home as school ... News
  4. Alex informal settlement to get electricity from its own solar grid News
  5. ‘It’s not completely our fault,’ says new Simunye Secondary School contractor ... News

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'