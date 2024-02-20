News

Legal NGOs raise red flags on Zondo's move to bring in retired judges at ConCourt

In letters to the chief justice, Nadel, FUL and Casac say granting leave to appeal is ‘core’ to the judicial function of the 11 justices of the Constitutional Court

20 February 2024 - 14:34
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hlophe impeachment vote uncertain as he turns to the high court News
  2. No suspension for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge South Africa
  3. Hlophe turns to Western Cape High Court to interdict impeachment vote News
  4. South Africa asks ICJ to take action to help Rafah from Israel assault plan Politics
  5. Makhubele faces heat as her cross-examination begins South Africa
  6. FUL and the JSC partially settle over shock non-appointments to SCA News
  7. Judge Unterhalter called ‘arrogant’, ‘subtly racist’ News

Most read

  1. Family trust takes on Vodacom over rental for ‘abandoned’ cellphone tower News
  2. 'We will not hesitate to prosecute': SPCA on live cattle export ship ... News
  3. Soweto hospital nightmare: patient describes her litany of horrors News
  4. Smuggling and trafficking lines are blurred as exploitation intensifies News
  5. Salted caramel smoothie complaint dismissed despite no caramel News

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4