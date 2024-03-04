Durban businessman Alvin Pather will have to swap Zimbali Estate for jail
There has been 'lawfare' in a R70m fraud case which has been going on for almost a decade
04 March 2024 - 21:36
Durban businessman Alvin Pather will have to swap his Zimbali Estate home for a prison cell after he failed in his bid for bail pending a court application in which he seeks to review his conviction for fraud involving about R70m. ..
