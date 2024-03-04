News

Durban businessman Alvin Pather will have to swap Zimbali Estate for jail

There has been 'lawfare' in a R70m fraud case which has been going on for almost a decade

04 March 2024 - 21:36 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Durban businessman Alvin Pather will have to swap his Zimbali Estate home for a prison cell after he failed in his bid for bail pending a court application in which he seeks to review his conviction for fraud involving about R70m. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Eric Nzimande claims misconduct hearing is violation of constitutional rights News
  2. Former cop turned drug lord hired hitmen to take out senior cop, court hears News
  3. eThekwini municipality gets interdict to stop workers causing 'mayhem' South Africa
  4. Get your act together or you may have to pay, judge tells state in Zandile ... Politics
  5. Gift registry and declaration of interests under spotlight in Zandile Gumede ... Politics
  6. Judge Esther Steyn to hear prosecutor removal case in Isis-linked trial South Africa
  7. Psychic ordered to pay back R5.5m after taking advantage of grieving client and ... News

Most read

  1. ‘Gas energy crunch’ could devastate industry, government warned News
  2. Eric Nzimande claims misconduct hearing is violation of constitutional rights News
  3. SA may soon export more livestock to meet demand in Saudi Arabia News
  4. Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses ... News
  5. Layoffs likely as Impala plans to close loss-making shafts and delay projects News

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein