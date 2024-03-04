It kills moths, not mozzies, says complainant in electric mosquito killer USB lamp ad case
Advertising regulator finds claims that mosquitoes are attracted by UV light to be misleading
04 March 2024 - 21:35
A Homemark advert for an electric mosquito killer USB lamp has been found to be misleading, and the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has instructed its members not to accept any advertising material that claims “the product works due to the UV light alone”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.