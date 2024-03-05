Rand Water in firing line over reduced flow to municipalities in arrears
Residents and businesses in worst-affected municipalities open up about the impact new measures have had on daily life
05 March 2024 - 21:39
Rand Water's decision to restrict water flow to municipalities in arrears in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State has left residents scrambling and has resulted in a letter of demand to the entity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.