News

KZN clash: concerns after violence between ANC, IFP members

Parties point fingers at each other after violent clashes at the 110th anniversary celebration of the late Zulu King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo in Zululand on Saturday

17 March 2024 - 22:10

The ANC is calling on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to show public disapproval of any attempt “aimed at taking us back to an era of tension and bloodletting as a result of political violence”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC leader yanks mic from Zulu prime minister on stage Politics
  2. No time to use king as political football, says Zulu cultural expert Prof Musa ... News
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cool heads needed in the election tinderbox that is KZN Opinion
  4. How Mangosuthu Buthelezi groomed Zulu king’s new prime minister Politics

Most read

  1. Middelburg man who 'fished' crocodile out of river lives to tell the tale News
  2. Egyptian priest charged with murder of three Cullinan monks ‘has no idea why he ... News
  3. Vodacom inventing excuses? Makate says network entirely capable of paying ... News
  4. Ex-Bolt driver started raping his clients after eight days on the job News
  5. ‘Why has Kelly not been arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder?’: the million-rand ... News

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court