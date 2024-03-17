ANC leader yanks mic from Zulu prime minister on stage
ANC chair Siboniso Duma snatches mic from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi at function to commemorate King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal played out glaringly in the presence of Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa when the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal chair, Siboniso Duma, snatched the microphone away from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi at an event to commemorate King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo in KwaCeza yesterday...
