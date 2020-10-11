JUSTICE MALALA | Oh, how Zuma’s cartel of fools must be shaking in their ill-gotten boots

Ramaphosa’s judicious appointments are beginning to act, and they’re coming for the looting Zuma-ites

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is in a flat panic. Yesterday he warned the Hawks investigating unit that there is no need for a “media spectacle” if they pitch up to arrest him. A few days before he had told a reporter that the Hawks were coming to arrest him in a “Hollywood-style” raid. Then he said his lawyers were speaking to the Hawks to find out about “rumours” that he is about to be arrested. Hello, what’s the truth here? Does he know that he is about to be arrested, as he “confirmed” twice to the reporter, or was he just having a case of the heebie-jeebies?



He is right to be in a panic. Finally, the law enforcement agencies are coming for him and others who have for years been implicated in the corruption that was the main characteristic and reason for existence of the Jacob Zuma administration. Magashule has been implicated in so much corruption in the Free State, where every single government tender was inflated and manipulated to enrich political players, that it is quite frankly extraordinary that he is still walking around like a free man...