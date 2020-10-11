Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Oh, how Zuma’s cartel of fools must be shaking in their ill-gotten boots

Ramaphosa’s judicious appointments are beginning to act, and they’re coming for the looting Zuma-ites

11 October 2020 - 19:01

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is in a flat panic. Yesterday he warned the Hawks investigating unit that there is no need for a “media spectacle” if they pitch up to arrest him. A few days before he had told a reporter that the Hawks were coming to arrest him in a “Hollywood-style” raid. Then he said his lawyers were speaking to the Hawks to find out about “rumours” that he is about to be arrested. Hello, what’s the truth here? Does he know that he is about to be arrested, as he “confirmed” twice to the reporter, or was he just having a case of the heebie-jeebies?

He is right to be in a panic. Finally, the law enforcement agencies are coming for him and others who have for years been implicated in the corruption that was the main characteristic and reason for existence of the Jacob Zuma administration. Magashule has been implicated in so much corruption in the Free State, where every single government tender was inflated and manipulated to enrich political players, that it is quite frankly extraordinary that he is still walking around like a free man...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Oh, how Zuma’s cartel of fools must be shaking in their ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Telkom creates domino effect, causing chaos for work-from-homers Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Latest Covid stats aren’t cause for panic, but we must take note Opinion & Analysis
  4. I got the feeling this is why Americans abroad need to get offa that thing and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Saint or so-last-millennium? Imagine Lennon at 80 ... it’s really hard to do Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...

Related articles

  1. The high-profile arrests won SA’s heart. Don’t break it all over again Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | No pap for Lungisa and his corrupt ilk. They think they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC corruption keeps stinking up SA, and good people do nothing Ideas
X