We are going to fix this, Cele vows to Senekal’s beleaguered farmers

Police minister listens to their concerns, promises to return in three weeks to put a plan into action

13 October 2020 - 19:53

It took the life of an innocent, defenceless young man, who had his entire life ahead of him, for the cries of a crime-ridden farming community of Paul Roux and surrounds to be heard.

“We have people listening to us now, and I really hope that young man’s life [Brendin Horner] was worth all of this. At least he died for the change that we are working towards...

