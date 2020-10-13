We are going to fix this, Cele vows to Senekal’s beleaguered farmers

Police minister listens to their concerns, promises to return in three weeks to put a plan into action

It took the life of an innocent, defenceless young man, who had his entire life ahead of him, for the cries of a crime-ridden farming community of Paul Roux and surrounds to be heard.



“We have people listening to us now, and I really hope that young man’s life [Brendin Horner] was worth all of this. At least he died for the change that we are working towards...