We are going to fix this, Cele vows to Senekal’s beleaguered farmers
Police minister listens to their concerns, promises to return in three weeks to put a plan into action
13 October 2020 - 19:53
It took the life of an innocent, defenceless young man, who had his entire life ahead of him, for the cries of a crime-ridden farming community of Paul Roux and surrounds to be heard.
“We have people listening to us now, and I really hope that young man’s life [Brendin Horner] was worth all of this. At least he died for the change that we are working towards...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.