JUSTICE MALALA | The politicos were in Senekal for one reason: to leech off ordinary people’s pain

For AfriForum and the EFF it was not a day of protest, or of seeking solutions, but a public relations exercise

Politicians were the winners in Senekal last week. South Africans, in the meantime, lost out to the noise of those who thrive in chaos and wish to divide the country.



The usual political suspects were all there. They could not help it. Like flies to a dog’s excrement, they descended on Senekal to play to the gallery. They offered no solutions, no wise words, no future. Instead, they added oil to the flame. They had populist words for their supporters, many of whom arrived outside court already drunk from their leaders’ empty rhetoric...