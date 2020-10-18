Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The politicos were in Senekal for one reason: to leech off ordinary people’s pain

For AfriForum and the EFF it was not a day of protest, or of seeking solutions, but a public relations exercise

18 October 2020 - 19:06

Politicians were the winners in Senekal last week. South Africans, in the meantime, lost out to the noise of those who thrive in chaos and wish to divide the country.

The usual political suspects were all there. They could not help it. Like flies to a dog’s excrement, they descended on Senekal to play to the gallery. They offered no solutions, no wise words, no future. Instead, they added oil to the flame. They had populist words for their supporters, many of whom arrived outside court already drunk from their leaders’ empty rhetoric...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Government, you are to blame for deaths of children at gangsters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The righteous outrage over De Lille is written in the stars Opinion & Analysis
  3. CLAIRE BISSEKER | Tito’s on a tightrope over hell ... and he’s got SA on his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The politicos were in Senekal for one reason: to leech off ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. The convoluted, and convulsive, plot to hide ‘obscene’ erotic art. Even JMW ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Oh, how Zuma’s cartel of fools must be shaking in their ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole Opinion & Analysis
  3. The high-profile arrests won SA’s heart. Don’t break it all over again Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | No pap for Lungisa and his corrupt ilk. They think they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
X