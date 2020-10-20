CAIPHUS KGOSANA | To avoid further state capture, SA must fight to save good journalism
It is vital credible journalism is nurtured and retained because its demise doesn’t bear thinking about
20 October 2020 - 19:10
Eritrean poet and critic Amanuel Asrat, editor in chief of the newspaper Zemen, was arrested in 2001 during a media crackdown in the east African country. He has been missing for 19 years. He was arrested with editors of other privately owned newspapers. It is believed they have been tortured and denied access to medical care in the almost two decades of their incarceration without charge. The authorities in Asmara refuse to disclose their whereabouts.
Jamaican poet, writer and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson, on being announced the winner of the PEN Pinter Prize 2020, chose to share the spotlight with Asrat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.