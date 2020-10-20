CAIPHUS KGOSANA | To avoid further state capture, SA must fight to save good journalism

It is vital credible journalism is nurtured and retained because its demise doesn’t bear thinking about

Eritrean poet and critic Amanuel Asrat, editor in chief of the newspaper Zemen, was arrested in 2001 during a media crackdown in the east African country. He has been missing for 19 years. He was arrested with editors of other privately owned newspapers. It is believed they have been tortured and denied access to medical care in the almost two decades of their incarceration without charge. The authorities in Asmara refuse to disclose their whereabouts.



Jamaican poet, writer and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson, on being announced the winner of the PEN Pinter Prize 2020, chose to share the spotlight with Asrat...