WILLIAM GUMEDE | Out with political connectedness, in with merit before SA drowns
Public- and private-sector concerns have been at the mercy of incompetents for too long, putting SA on the back foot
16 November 2020 - 20:15
A small, elite band of individuals has been favoured in SA. These people are serially appointed to senior executive and board positions in the public and private sectors. But they often bring few skills beyond their political connectedness, relationships and associations.
Such individuals are former party political office bearers or cabinet ministers, or enjoy some political connection to the ANC or its leaders or factions. ..
