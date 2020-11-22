How children found their voices on air during the pandemic

RX Radio has given children the opportunity to voice their opinions and understand others

I’m an 18-year-old with a chronic illness, spinal muscular atrophy, and at the start of lockdown in March it was better for me to move to my family’s village in the Eastern Cape to escape the overcrowding in my Cape Town neighbourhood and the city’s rapidly climbing infection rate.



Since I am in matric and my illness gives me a higher chance of being severely affected by Covid-19, I was in a really bad position. But I wasn’t alone...