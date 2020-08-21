WATCH | Red Cross Children's Hospital staff get down to 'Jerusalema'

Master KG's global anthem Jerusalema has become the go-to song for overwhelmed South African health-care workers as they try to maintain positivity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff from the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in the Western Cape joined the dance challenge and a video was shared by premier Alan Winde.

Staff have been showered with messages of gratitude for their hard work, while others have complimented their dance moves.

Linda James wrote “hats off to these amazing health care workers. Only God knows where they get the strength from in the face of the challenges they face every day. God bless our front line workers and their families,” she wrote.

The video also caught the attention of Master KG as he shared it on his timeline. Jerusalema now boasts more than 87 million views on YouTube.