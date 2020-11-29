Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | When scamsters come vishing, it pays to be paranoid

Vishing — fraud committed via voice, specifically a phone call — is particularly rife at the moment

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
29 November 2020 - 17:38

The timing was not good. My daughter, who’s just completed her degree and is about to move out of her private res, informed me that the microwave in her unit had stopped working. I shot off a series of Whatsapps. Tell the management about it, as soon as possible. How old is the microwave? Is it still under warranty? If you didn’t do anything negligent, you’re not liable and they can’t deduct a wear-and-tear issue from the deposit. 

A short while later she forwarded me the message the manager had sent her: “Will ask (the resident handyman) to attend to it. You won’t be held responsible.” Followed by hug and flower emoticons. I felt both relieved and silly. That’s what decades of doing this job has done to me — I’m primed to expect the worst because that’s what I deal with daily on behalf of consumers. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | When scamsters come vishing, it pays to be paranoid Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC may find it alluring, but corruption amnesty is a very ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Why was matric event allowed when Covid-19 continues to rage? Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril, light a fire under JZ and Ace, and hopefully they’ll ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Sixteen days of activism are fine, but real changes must be made Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. CONSUMERLIVE | SA's Black Friday queues are online in 2020, amid Covid-19 ... Consumer Live
  2. Company takes on 'fearmongering' Reserve Bank over warning not to pay via ... Consumer Live
  3. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  4. Beware 'phone upgrade' and 'free gym' contracts Consumer Live
X