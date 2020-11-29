WENDY KNOWLER | When scamsters come vishing, it pays to be paranoid

Vishing — fraud committed via voice, specifically a phone call — is particularly rife at the moment

The timing was not good. My daughter, who’s just completed her degree and is about to move out of her private res, informed me that the microwave in her unit had stopped working. I shot off a series of Whatsapps. Tell the management about it, as soon as possible. How old is the microwave? Is it still under warranty? If you didn’t do anything negligent, you’re not liable and they can’t deduct a wear-and-tear issue from the deposit.



A short while later she forwarded me the message the manager had sent her: “Will ask (the resident handyman) to attend to it. You won’t be held responsible.” Followed by hug and flower emoticons. I felt both relieved and silly. That’s what decades of doing this job has done to me — I’m primed to expect the worst because that’s what I deal with daily on behalf of consumers. ..