SPECIAL REPORT | Taxing dilemma: Cape businesses live in terror of their ‘protectors’

A ruthless extortion racket has taken root, and the gangs are becoming more efficient by the day

I flip television channels a lot since Covid-19 forced me to work from home. And I believe I have heard numerous experts waxing lyrical about informal businesses being key to the survival of SA’s economy.



I am sure I have heard them underlining the need to support local entrepreneurs to ensure their survival post Covid-19. As if the destruction caused by Covid-19 was not enough, Western Cape informal traders have been hit by another pandemic whose diagnosis eludes the economic whizzes...